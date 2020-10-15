15 senators, MNAs in contact with government against Nawaz: Swati

Says they will oppose Sharif's narrative and stand with institutions

Azam Swati, the minister for narcotics control in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet, claimed Tuesday at least 15 PML-N senators and MNAs have decided to oppose the narrative of their leader Nawaz Sharif and they were in contact with the government.

In an interview with SAMAA TV, the minister said that the PML-N MNAs and senators will oppose Nawaz's narrative and stand with the country and its institutions.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London, has severely criticized the establishment in his recent speeches over its alleged meddling into political affairs.

Swati said that it is his duty to defend the institutions when the country’s “thieves” and “robbers” attack them. He compared Sharif with Altaf Hussain and said the PML-N leader was a bigger threat to Pakistan than the MQM founder.

The minister accused Sharif of using “poisonous language” against the army and said they will “shut his mouth”.