11 people rescued from bonded labour in Umerkot

Eleven members of a family were rescued from bonded labour in Umerkot on Thursday.

A police team from the Ghulam Nabi Shah police station raided a private jail in Kamaluddin Arsar village and rescued 11 family members on court orders.

The people were produced before a Umerkot district and sessions court whose judge had ordered their rescue.

A farmer, Malho Kolhi, had filed an application in the district and sessions court in Umerkot court seeking the release of his family members from jail. Malho had accused landowner Arisar of holding the labourers hostage after they asked him for payment for crop production.