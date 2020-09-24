Zubair, Bajwa meetings took place on PML-N leader’s request: minister

Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed claimed Thursday that the army chief didn’t invite PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair for a meeting but the latter himself requested a sitting with him.

Major General Iftikhar Babar, the head of the ISPR, had revealed Wednesday that Zubair had two meetings with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in August and September. The ISPR DG had claimed that the cases against Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz also came under discussion during the meeting.

The army chief, according to the ISPR DG, had told the PML-N leader that the courts will decide the legal matters and political matters should be discussed in the parliament.

Zubair, however, categorically denied asking any relief from the army. He admitted that the cases against Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif came under discussion but he didn’t seek any relief.

The PML-N leader said the army chief is his old friend and he invited him to Islamabad when they met at the valima of federal minister Asad Umar’s son.

Sheikh Rasheed, however, told reporters in Faisalabad that he also attended the valima of Asad Umar’s son and was sitting with the army chief. He added that Zubair himself requested a meeting with the army chief.

The Railways minister claimed that Zubair hasn’t even met General Bajwa once in the past 36 years before the two meetings.

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, had denied having any knowledge of any party leader with the army chief after her court appearance in Islamabad Wednesday.

But Rasheed said Zubair met General Bajwa twice in ISI DG’s presence and he was fighting Maryam Nawaz’s case.