HOME > News

Zardari challenges three NAB references, verdict out on Sept 23

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Sep 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Online

The verdict in former president Asif Ali Zardari’s petition to quash three supplementary references against him will be announced by an Islamabad accountability court on September 23.

The court was supposed to announce its verdicts in the Park Lane, mega money laundering and Thatta water supply references on September 18.

Zardari has been indicted in the main Park Lane reference but his indictment in the mega money laundering case was postponed.

He has denied all the charges against him.

He has been accused of being a director of the Park Lane company which was a ‘front company’ used to conceal illegal acts. According to the indictment, the money from the company was deposited in his accounts via fake bank account pay orders.

The money laundering case, which is a part of the fake account case, refers to the embezzlement of Rs4.4 billion. NAB has accused Zardari and Talpur of owning shares of the Zardari Group, a company that received some of the embezzled funds.

In the Thatta water supply case, NAB has nominated 13 people, including former government officials. They are accused of misusing their authority to illegally award contracts to private contractors and receiving kickbacks via fake accounts.

