Mohammad Yousuf ready to settle differences with Misbah-ul-Haq

Legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf has said that he is ready to get over his differences with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and work together for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.

The 46-year-old has often criticised the former skipper for his batting technique and leadership skills in the media.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Yousuf as the batting coach at its National High Performance Centre.

The 46-year-old, while speaking exclusively with Samaa TV, said that he is ready to set his differences aside and work with the current chief selector.

“It’s a thing of the past now,” he said. “Our aim is to take the side all the way to the top.”

Yusuf also showed excitement to work alongside former teammates Waqar Younis, Saqlain Mushtaq, Younis Khan and Mushtaq Ahmed. “We played the game together and it will be fun to work with each other as well.

The batting legend, who scored 17,300 runs for Pakistan across all three formats, added that he will focus on three things while working as a serving mentor.

“I will teach them not to get under pressure, help the players build their innings and make them become match-winners,” he added.