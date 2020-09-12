Saturday, September 12, 2020  | 23 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Mohammad Yousuf ready to settle differences with Misbah-ul-Haq

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Mohammad Yousuf ready to settle differences with Misbah-ul-Haq

Photo: AFP

Legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf has said that he is ready to get over his differences with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and work together for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.

The 46-year-old has often criticised the former skipper for his batting technique and leadership skills in the media.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Yousuf as the batting coach at its National High Performance Centre.

The 46-year-old, while speaking exclusively with Samaa TV, said that he is ready to set his differences aside and work with the current chief selector.

“It’s a thing of the past now,” he said. “Our aim is to take the side all the way to the top.”

Yusuf also showed excitement to work alongside former teammates Waqar Younis, Saqlain Mushtaq, Younis Khan and Mushtaq Ahmed. “We played the game together and it will be fun to work with each other as well.

The batting legend, who scored 17,300 runs for Pakistan across all three formats, added that he will focus on three things while working as a serving mentor.

“I will teach them not to get under pressure, help the players build their innings and make them become match-winners,” he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Misbah-ul-Haq Mohammad Yousuf Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Mohammad Yousuf, Misbah-ul-Haq, Cricket, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, Pakistan cricket, Mohammad Yousuf on Misbah-ul-Haq,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist's DNA
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist’s DNA
PTV Bolan anchor shot dead in Turbat
PTV Bolan anchor shot dead in Turbat
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.