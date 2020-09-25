Friday, September 25, 2020  | 6 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

World Bank approves $450 million for Pakistan’s renewable power projects

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
World Bank approves $450 million for Pakistan’s renewable power projects

Photo: File

The World Bank has approved $450 million for Pakistan, which will be spent on hydropower and renewable energy projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Bank says that by working on these projects, the cost of power generation will be reduced and reliance on expensive imported fuel will also be curtailed. The funds were approved by the World Bank’s Board of Directors in Washington.

World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine said that KP will invest in hydropower and solar projects, which will help Pakistan become a low-carbon economy by 2030.

He added that it will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and tackle climate change challenges.

He added that economic growth will also be possible as local residents will be employed in these projects.

Tourism activities in the province will also be boosted while training local persons to become skilled workers is also a part of the plan, Benhassine said.

He added that the implementation of the project will increase Pakistan’s power generation capacity.

FaceBook WhatsApp
renewable energy world bank
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
World Bank approved 45 million, World Bank approved 45 million Pakistan, hydropower solar projects Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, solar projects Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, hydropower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, World Bank has approved, world bank, World Bank Board of Directors Washington approve fund, reduce the cost of power generation , World Bank Country Director, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa world bank fund
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA's Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
PIA’s Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
'COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics'
‘COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics’
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
PTI ministers come to Asim Bajwa's defense following Nawaz's criticism
PTI ministers come to Asim Bajwa’s defense following Nawaz’s criticism
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.