Sunday, September 27, 2020
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry’s hospital room empty

Posted: Sep 27, 2020
Posted: Sep 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
They wanted to record his statement

The Punjab police have been trying to record the statements of PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry and a female MNA after Chaudhry got into a fight outside her house in Faisalabad.

On Sunday morning the police went to the MNA's house in Faisalabad only to find that she had left for Islamabad.

The same day, the police visited National Hospital in Lahore, where Chaudhry was being treated, only to find an empty hospital room. Staff told the officers that Chaudhry had been discharged an hour earlier.

The ASP said they will contact him as soon as possible.

The police have formed a four-member team to investigate the case while the PML-N has formed a three-member committee headed by Saira Afzal Tarar.

PTI leaders claim Chaudhry had been harassing the female MNA and her brothers beat him up outside her house in Faisalabad. Chaudhry suffered a fractured arm and injuries to the back.

The fight was on September 23 but was reported on Saturday, September 26.

In a video, Chaudhry said that he was attacked during a robbery attempt. He even claimed that the robbers took his mobile phone.

His brother Bilal Chaudhry, however, said he was injured in a fight outside a female MNA’s house in Faisalabad.

The female MNA’s brother, on the other hand, said that the attack occurred near their house but they weren’t involved. Chaudhry is like a brother to us, he remarked, adding that they meet him often to discuss political issues.

Rana Sanaullah said the Punjab government was politically blackmailing them. First the police was sent to Faisalabad and now Lahore, he said.
talal chaudhry
 
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry's hospital room empty, talal chaudhry fight, talal chaudhry hospital video
 
