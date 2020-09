She will attend an internal PML-N meeting first

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz left Murree Sunday morning for Islamabad to attend the opposition's All Parties Conference. She was accompanied by her husband Captain (retd) Safdar. Ahead of the APC, she will attend an internal PML-N meeting. A 13-member PML-N delegation will attend the APC, which has been called by the PPP.