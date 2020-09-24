Thursday, September 24, 2020  | 5 Safar, 1442
Watch: Huge bats invade Tharparkar’s Mithi, spreading panic

Posted: Sep 24, 2020
Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
They haven't damaged any crops yet

Hoards of huge bats have invaded Mithi and other parts of Tharparkar, spreading panic among residents.

Residents told SAMAA Digital that they had never seen such large bats. The animals make a lot of noise when they land in the trees and on buildings. People in some areas opened fire at them to force the bats to fly away.

Similar large bats were spotted in Multan and other southern areas of Punjab and then in the Chhachhro and Dahli areas of Tharparkar this June. Multiple reports came in of people shooting the bats and killing some.

Locals want the wildlife department to send teams to the area to "exterminate" the bats, as according to them, they had caused no damage to their crops but their sudden arrival had created panic and fear.

