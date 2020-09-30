US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz

Says the US conducted surveillance on ISI and its chief

“I interviewed Ric[hard] Olson who was the US ambassador [to Pakistan],” Nawaz told SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Nadeem Malik. “He confirmed that General Zaheer-ul-Islam was very active in political matters and the US embassy was keeping an eye on it.”

The author read ex-ambassador Olson’s quote from his book: “We received information that Zahir [-ul-Islam, the DG-ISI] was mobilising for a coup in the September of 2014. [Army chief] Raheel [Sharif] blocked it by, in effect, removing Zahir, by announcing his successor... [Zahir] was talking to the corps commanders and was talking to like-minded army officers ... He was prepared to do it and had the chief been willing, even tacitly, it would have happened. But the chief was not willing, so it didn't happen.”

Nawaz said the interviews he conducted for his book and the evidence he has seen prove that the US was surveilling the ISI, its chief and other senior officers.

“They (US officials) wanted to develop relationship with them,” said the author.