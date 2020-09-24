Thursday, September 24, 2020  | 5 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Umme Rubab case: police given two weeks to arrest suspects

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Umme Rubab case: police given two weeks to arrest suspects

The Supreme Court has given the Hyderabad police two weeks to arrest the absconding suspects in a triple murder case being pursued by a Sindhi woman named Umme Rubab.

The court came down hard on the Hyderabad DIG over the lack of progress in the case.

“We will fire all the policemen in Hyderabad if the suspects are not arrested,” said Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The DIG said that they have been conducting raids to arrest them.

“Don’t give us excuses and make the arrests,” said the top judge. “How is it possible that people still can’t be traced and arrested in this day and age?”

The case has been adjourned for two weeks.

The struggle of Umme Rubab, who hails from Dadu, was highlighted in 2019 after she was photographed walking barefoot to court in protest against the control of tribal chiefs in the province.

She has been pursuing a case against tribal chiefs over the killing of her grandfather, Raees Karamullah Chandio, a former chairman of UC Badai, her father Mukhtiar Ahmed Khan, and uncle Qabil Hussain in Ahmed Colony in Mehar town on January 17, 2018.

She alleged that Nawab Sardar Ahmed Chandio, the chieftain of the Chandio tribe, ordered the killing. Sardar Ahmed and Burhan Chandio are the prime suspects in the case.

Two men, Ali Gohar Chandio and Sikandar Chandio, have been arrested and are in jail while Murtaza Chandio and Zulfiqar are still absconding and allegedly hiding in Balochistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Supreme Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
umme rubab case, chandio tribe case, sindh woman justice
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
PIA's Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
PIA’s Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect's ID card blocked
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect’s ID card blocked
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
'COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics'
‘COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics’
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.