Umme Rubab case: police given two weeks to arrest suspects

The Supreme Court has given the Hyderabad police two weeks to arrest the absconding suspects in a triple murder case being pursued by a Sindhi woman named Umme Rubab.

The court came down hard on the Hyderabad DIG over the lack of progress in the case.

“We will fire all the policemen in Hyderabad if the suspects are not arrested,” said Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The DIG said that they have been conducting raids to arrest them.

“Don’t give us excuses and make the arrests,” said the top judge. “How is it possible that people still can’t be traced and arrested in this day and age?”

The case has been adjourned for two weeks.

The struggle of Umme Rubab, who hails from Dadu, was highlighted in 2019 after she was photographed walking barefoot to court in protest against the control of tribal chiefs in the province.

She has been pursuing a case against tribal chiefs over the killing of her grandfather, Raees Karamullah Chandio, a former chairman of UC Badai, her father Mukhtiar Ahmed Khan, and uncle Qabil Hussain in Ahmed Colony in Mehar town on January 17, 2018.

She alleged that Nawab Sardar Ahmed Chandio, the chieftain of the Chandio tribe, ordered the killing. Sardar Ahmed and Burhan Chandio are the prime suspects in the case.

Two men, Ali Gohar Chandio and Sikandar Chandio, have been arrested and are in jail while Murtaza Chandio and Zulfiqar are still absconding and allegedly hiding in Balochistan.