Two women murdered in Dadu over ‘marriage issue’

Two women identified as Konj and Fouzia Chandio were shot dead in Gozo union council near Khairpur Nathan Shah in Dadu district on Sunday.

Police teams reached the scene to collect the bodies and have begun an investigation into the double murder.

According to the initial reports, both women were killed over a ‘matrimonial issue’.

Dadu SSP Farrukh Raza Malik told local journalists that he had directed police officials to thoroughly investigate the murders and and ensure the arrest of the killers.

On Saturday, a mother of two children, Ameera Jatoi, was shot dead allegedly her husband Ameer Ali Jatoi near Dadu. The woman was attacked while going to a local court to attend the hearing on her application to seek a divorce.