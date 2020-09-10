Two suspected robbers shot dead by Karachi police

Two suspected robbers were shot dead by the police near the Superhighway in Karachi on Thursday.

The police said they were killed in a shootout after mugging someone and firing at them. The person they robbed called the police.

An exchange of fire ensued after the police caught up with the suspects, during which both of them were killed.

“The snatched cellphone and the weapon have been recovered,” SSP Shahid Sadozai said. “The dacoits have been identified as Aamir and Subhan.”

Separately, a motorcyclist was injured in an alleged fake police encounter near Sohrab Goth.

He has been identified as 23-year old Humayoun. The police claim he was carrying a weapon and didn’t stop when asked. They also said he threw away his weapon during the chase.

Humayoun’s family, on the other hand, demanded an impartial and transparent investigation into what they termed the ‘fake encounter’.