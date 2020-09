Two soldiers were martyred during an operation in North Waziristan.

The ISPR announced that two soldiers were shot during an operation by security forces in Miranshah’s Spalga. They were tipped off about the presence of terrorists in the area.

According to the spokesperson, security forces have sealed the area and begun a search operation.

The martyred soldiers have been identified as 38-year-old Tajbar Ali and 22-year-old Rashid. Ali was from Swat while Rashid was from Parachinar.