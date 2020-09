Two people were killed and eight injured after a trailer overturned on Karakoram Highway near Mansehra. Nine cars were crushed.

The police said that the driver lost control of the trailer after its brakes failed.

The bodies and injured have been shifted to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital Mansehra. Two people are in critical condition.

The police have cordoned off a portion of the road and work is being done to remove the trailer and the damaged cars.