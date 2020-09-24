Thursday, September 24, 2020  | 5 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Two Jamshoro men arrested for trying to rape teenager

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Two Jamshoro men arrested for trying to rape teenager

Two men were arrested in Jamshoro’s Bhan town for trying to rape a teenage girl on Thursday.

The Bhan Saeedabad police conducted a raid in Bhan’s Shaikh neighbourhood on the orders of Jamshoro SSP Mohammad Anwar Khetran and arrested two suspects.

A Matric student said on Wednesday that three men tried to rape her by dragging her into a deserted house while she was on her way to school. She complained that all three men had been harassing her for the past two years and were pressuring her to be their “friend”.

“On my repeated  refusal they took me to a deserted place and tried to rape me but people heard me screaming and saved me,” she told local journalists.

She said the men had made her life miserable and she was considering quitting school because she was scared of being raped by them.

The Bhan Saeedabad police have registered an FIR on the young woman’s mother’s complaint. The two men they have arrested have been identified as Ali Raza and Shabir Mallah. The third man involved, Aijaz, has not been arrested yet.

SSP Khetran told the media on Thursday  that he had ordered the local police to support the student and her family and arrest the men involved as soon as possible.

