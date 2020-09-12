Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi

A low-cost Turkish airline, Pegasus, is launching flights from Karachi to Istanbul.

Pegasus’ Karachi – Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen flights will start September 25. Flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport to Quaid-e-Azam International Airport will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 8:35pm, while flights from Quaid-e-Azam International Airport to Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport will depart every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 04:55am.

Pegasus Airlines will connect passengers from Karachi to its destinations in Manchester, London, Zurich, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Berlin, Vienna, Rome, Cologne, Brussels, Kyiv, Bucharest, Kharkiv, Moscow, Stuttgart, Geneva, Barcelona, ​​Marseille, Zaporizhia and Prague, via Istanbul.

The airline was founded in 1990 and is Turkey’s first low-cost airline. It has partnered with Gerry’s Group in Pakistan, according to a press statement.

Recently, Virgin Atlantic announced that it was starting direct flights from the UK to Pakistan.

The airline said that it will start direct flights from Heathrow Airport, London to Lahore and Islamabad from December 2020. It will also operate direct flights from Manchester Airport to Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.