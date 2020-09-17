Toshakhana reference: Zardari challenges NAB’s decision to seize his BMWs

Asif Ali Zardari, the former president of Pakistan and co-chairperson of the PPP, challenged on Thursday NAB’s decision to seized his two BMWs and one Toyota Lexus in the Toshakhana reference.

He has filed a petition in an Islamabad accountability court.

The PPP leader, who was indicted in the reference on September 9, has requested the court to set aside NAB’s July 22 freezing order as well as the order’s confirmation issued on August 17.

The Toshakhana is an official treasury where gifts from foreign dignitaries or heads of state are deposited. The accountability watchdog has accused Zardari and former PM Nawaz Sharif of obtaining cars from the Toshakhana by paying only 15% of the price of the luxury vehicles.

It also alleged that Gillani had facilitated the allotment of the vehicles to Zardari and Nawaz by illegally relaxing the rules.

According to the reference, Zardari had received armoured vehicles as a gift from the UAE and Libya between 2005 and 2008 but didn’t report the gifts or deposit them.