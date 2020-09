Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Wednesday).

The Islamabad High Court will hear Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar’s petitions against their sentences in the Avenfield case.

The opposition’s Rehbar Committee will meet today and discuss decisions made during the All Parties Conference.

The Islamabad High Court will also hear former president Asif Ali Zardari’s bail petition in NAB’s inquiry into suspicious transactions of Rs8 billion in the fake accounts case.

An Islamabad accountability court will announce its verdict in Asif Zardari’s petition to throw out three supplementary references against him.

The Supreme Court will hear PPP leader Khursheed Shah’s bail petition today.

Secondary classes across the country will be restarting today except in Sindh. The Sindh government announced that secondary classes would resume from September 28.

The privatisation board will meet today and is likely to approve a transaction structure for the Pakistan Steel Mills. It will deliberate on recommendations submitted by the human resources committee.

ICYMI: Two unidentified men abducted and raped a 22-year-old woman standing outside a mall waiting for a ride in Karachi’s Clifton, the police said on Tuesday.