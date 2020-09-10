Thursday, September 10, 2020  | 21 Muharram, 1442
Today’s outlook: Prime minister to inaugurate Roshan Digital Account project

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Thursday).

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Roshan Digital Account project today. The project allows overseas Pakistanis to do online transactions, something that was previously restricted for them. The State Bank of Pakistan and commercial banks are collaborating for the project.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Umerkot today on his tour of flood and rain hit areas of Sindh.
  • The funeral prayers of a soldier martyred in Indian firing along the Line of Control will be held today.
  • PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah will appear before NAB at its office in an assets beyond known means of income case.
  • ICYMI: A group of men raped a woman in the presence of her children on the Sialkot-Lahore motorway and left after stealing Rs100,000 from her on Wednesday. Read more here.

