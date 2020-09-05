Saturday, September 5, 2020  | 16 Muharram, 1442
Today's outlook: PM visits Karachi, Iftikhar Shalwani city's new administrator

September 5, 2020
Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Saturday).

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Karachi today. An Rs800 billion Karachi transformation package is expected to be announced. The package will cover transport, the Karachi Circular Railway, sewerage system, water supply and the repair and construction of roads. Prime Minister Khan is expected to hold several important meetings.
  • The Sindh government has decided to appoint Iftikhar Shalwani the administrator of Karachi. He was recently removed from the post of Karachi commissioner and is currently posted as local government secretary. Government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said a notification officially appointment Shalwani will be issued soon.
  • An MQM delegation will meet PM Khan and discuss Karachi’s issues.
  • Rain has been forecast in Lahore today.
  • ICYMI: PM Khan has not accepted the resignation of his special assistant Lieutenant-General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa. Read more here.

