Sunday, September 20, 2020  | 1 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Opposition holds APC, Nawaz to attend via videolink

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Sep 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Here are the news stories we’re following today (Sunday).

  • The joint opposition will be holding its All Parties Conference today. Former president Asif Ali Zardari will attend via video link from Karachi and former premier Nawaz Sharif from London. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will discuss ways to oppose the government. A 13-member PML-N delegation will attend.
  • The Pakistani High Commission in London has sent non-bailable warrants of arrest to Nawaz Sharif at his Avenfield residence on the orders of the Islamabad High Court.
  • The Punjab Police have yet to arrest Abid, the main suspect in the Lahore motorway rape case. They have taken his brother and brother-in-law into custody and conducted raids in Kasur but haven’t found him yet. The police say the two men were in contact with Abid a few days earlier.
  • Four terrorists were killed in Balochistan’s Awaran by the Pakistan Army. Their hideout and logistics base was also destroyed. Explosives, bullets and weapons were also seized.
  • ICYMI: Resident Pakistanis can now invest their foreign assets in the government’s Naya Pakistan Certificates provided they have been declared.

