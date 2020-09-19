Saturday, September 19, 2020  | 30 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Nawaz’s warrants sent, Sindh secondary school resumption delayed

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Nawaz’s warrants sent, Sindh secondary school resumption delayed

Photo: File

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Saturday).

  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the directives of the Islamabad High Court, has sent warrants for the arrest of PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif to the Pakistani High Commission in London. The High Commission will send the warrant to Nawaz’s residence today.
  • PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s invitation to Nawaz Sharif to attend the opposition’s APC via video link from London has been accepted.
  • The FBR has published its 2018 parliamentarians tax directory, which reveals that former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi paid more tax than PM Imran Khan’s entire cabinet combined.
  • The FBR has directed Sarina Isa, the wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, to pay Rs35 million in taxes for not giving them a satisfactory answer. She has declared the step illegal.
  • PTI leader Jahangir Tareen’s son Ali Tareen will not appear before the FIA today, despite being issued a summons. He is currently in London.
  • ICYMI: Sindh is not reopening secondary classes from September 21. Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced the news at a press conference on Friday and said a decision on when to restart classes will be made after September 28.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Nawaz Sharif Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
nawaz sharif in london, pml-n, sarina isa, serena isa, apc, bilawal and nawaz, sindh schools, sindh schools reopening
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist's DNA
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist’s DNA
PAF plane crashes near Attock's Pindigheb
PAF plane crashes near Attock’s Pindigheb
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's son offloaded from Dubai flight
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s son offloaded from Dubai flight
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect's ID card blocked
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect’s ID card blocked
Suspect in Lahore motorway rape surrenders to police, denies involvement
Suspect in Lahore motorway rape surrenders to police, denies involvement
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.