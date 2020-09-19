Today’s outlook: Nawaz’s warrants sent, Sindh secondary school resumption delayed

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Saturday).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the directives of the Islamabad High Court, has sent warrants for the arrest of PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif to the Pakistani High Commission in London. The High Commission will send the warrant to Nawaz’s residence today.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s invitation to Nawaz Sharif to attend the opposition’s APC via video link from London has been accepted.

The FBR has published its 2018 parliamentarians tax directory, which reveals that former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi paid more tax than PM Imran Khan’s entire cabinet combined.

The FBR has directed Sarina Isa, the wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, to pay Rs35 million in taxes for not giving them a satisfactory answer. She has declared the step illegal.

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen’s son Ali Tareen will not appear before the FIA today, despite being issued a summons. He is currently in London.

ICYMI: Sindh is not reopening secondary classes from September 21. Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced the news at a press conference on Friday and said a decision on when to restart classes will be made after September 28.