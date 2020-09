Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Wednesday):

The cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee will meet today. The agenda for the meeting will include the sale price of gas and plans regarding the payment of international debts.

OGRA has given a recommendation to keep petrol prices stagnant. The Ministry of Energy will make an official announcement.

All primary classes across the country resumed today. Sindh’s primary classes resumed on September 28.

A two-member division bench will hear former president Asif Ali Zardari’s petition in the Islamabad High Court to quash the Park Lane and money laundering references filed against him by NAB.

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in an illegal appointment case at its Rawalpindi headquarters.

A special Indian court will pass a judgment in the Babri Masjid demolition case. BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are among those accused. The mosque was demolished in 1992.

A meeting of PML-N’s central executive committee will be held today and that of working committee will be held on Thursday.

The suspect accused in the murder of three women and a man in Rawalpindi has been arrested. He will be presented before a court today.

Actor Mirza Shahi died due to coronavirus. His funeral prayers will be held at the Bab-ul-Ilm imambargah at Zuhr today.

The Lahore police have said that the survivor in the motorway rape case has agreed to record her statement.

PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah will appear before an accountability court in Lahore.

Four people were killed and 12 injured during an explosion in Judge Bazar in Mardan.

Two alleged terrorists were killed in an operation in Balochistan’s Kech, according to the ISPR. Heavy explosives and other weapons were seized from their possession.

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Chairperson Abdullah Abdullah on Tuesday and discussed Pakistan-Afghanistan peace.

An accountability court has ordered the arrest of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s wife and daughter. Shehbaz has been remanded into NAB custody for 14 days.

Pakistan is all set for its second overseas series with New Zealand. The two teams will play three T20Is and two Tests from December 18 to January 7.