Today’s outlook: Hindus continue anti-India protest, K-Electric writes to Centre

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Saturday).

K-Electric has written to the federal government for additional power and LNG supply after Karachi’s power crisis worsened.

The Coach Emad Football Academy will be inaugurated in Lyari today.

Pakistani Hindus will continue their protest outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad for the third day. They are protesting the killing of 11 members of a Hindu family who migrated to India’s Jodhpur.

American blogger Cynthia D Ritche will appear before an Islamabad district court to challenge the FIR filed against her.

ICYMI: Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the UN General Assembly and spoke about Indian atrocities in Kashmir.