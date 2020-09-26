Saturday, September 26, 2020  | 7 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Hindus continue anti-India protest, K-Electric writes to Centre

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Hindus continue anti-India protest, K-Electric writes to Centre

Photo: Online

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Saturday).

  • K-Electric has written to the federal government for additional power and LNG supply after Karachi’s power crisis worsened.
  • The Coach Emad Football Academy will be inaugurated in Lyari today.
  • Pakistani Hindus will continue their protest outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad for the third day. They are protesting the killing of 11 members of a Hindu family who migrated to India’s Jodhpur.
  • American blogger Cynthia D Ritche will appear before an Islamabad district court to challenge the FIR filed against her.
  • ICYMI: Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the UN General Assembly and spoke about Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

FaceBook WhatsApp
K-Electric
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA's Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
PIA’s Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
'COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics'
‘COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics’
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.