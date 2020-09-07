Today’s outlook: Air Force Day, meeting to decide schools’ reopening

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today.

Pakistan is celebrating Air Force Day. In the 1965 war, MM Alam shot down five Indian planes in one minute, with four planes being downed in the first 30 minutes.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood will chair a meeting today to make the final decision on whether Pakistani schools and other educational institutions will reopen from September 15. Provincial education ministers will also attend the meeting.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will head to Mirpurkhas today to inspect rain damages. He will also be visiting Sanghar and Umerkot as part of a three-day trip.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is in Sukkur for a day’s trip to inspect the flood situation in the Sukkur Barrage.

ICYMI: Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said the Centre will be funding 62% of the Rs1,100 billion Karachi transformation package. He denied Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s claims that they were only paying Rs300 billion. To read more, click here.