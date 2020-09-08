Tuesday, September 8, 2020  | 19 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
Petition to ban TikTok filed in the Peshawar High Court

SAMAA
Posted: Sep 8, 2020
Photo: AFP

A man approached the Peshawar High Court on Monday and filed a petition to ban TikTok, a mobile application commonly used by teenagers to make and share videos, in Pakistan.

The petitioner said that he has approached the court after the PTA and other institutions failed to take notice of the “immoral and objectionable” content on TikTok.

He said that such activities are leading the country’s youth astray, adding that suicide cases are on the rise too.

The PTA and PEMRA have been named as respondents in the case.

On July 21, the PTA had issued a “final warning” to TikTok. The app was asked to put in place a comprehensive mechanism to control “obscenity, vulgarity, and immorality through its social media platform”.

