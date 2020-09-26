Saturday, September 26, 2020  | 7 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Thirteen killed as passenger van catches fire on Karachi highway

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Thirteen killed as passenger van catches fire on Karachi highway

At least 13 people were killed and seven others were injured as a passenger van caught fire after it overturned on Super Highway Saturday night, according to rescue workers.

According to the motorway police, the van overturned after its tie rod was broken on Super Highway near Karachi. The police, however, has yet to identify the cause of the fire.

At least 20 people were traveling to Karachi from Hyderabad in the van, said police. According to Edhi workers, they shifted several injured people to the hospital.

Rescue teams and fire brigade vehicles had reached the spot after the motorway police sought their help, said eyewitnesses. The rescue operation has been completed.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Passenger Van, Karachi, Hyderabad
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA's Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
PIA’s Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
PML-N's Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
'COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics'
‘COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics’
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.