Thirteen killed as passenger van catches fire on Karachi highway

At least 13 people were killed and seven others were injured as a passenger van caught fire after it overturned on Super Highway Saturday night, according to rescue workers.

According to the motorway police, the van overturned after its tie rod was broken on Super Highway near Karachi. The police, however, has yet to identify the cause of the fire.

At least 20 people were traveling to Karachi from Hyderabad in the van, said police. According to Edhi workers, they shifted several injured people to the hospital.

Rescue teams and fire brigade vehicles had reached the spot after the motorway police sought their help, said eyewitnesses. The rescue operation has been completed.