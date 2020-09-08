Tharparkar drinks ‘contaminated’ water as 635 RO plants dry up

Over 600 costly plants installed in various towns and villages of the desert district to provide safe drinking water to over 1.8 million residents of Tharparkar have been shut by the operators and workers.

They said that they have stopped working because they haven’t been paid for the past eight months.

Babu Mehranpoto, Irfan Bajeer, and other operators, who have been protesting delayed salaries, said that they were left with no option but to shut the plants. The plants need to be looked after, otherwise it is possible that someone tampers with the costly equipment there or steals solar panels, the remarked.

PPP MPA Rana Hamir Singh and other officials, including Thar DC, have assured us that the issue would be taken up with senior government officials, a protester said.

The operators were hired by a private firm, Pak Oasis, to look after the plants. They, however, said that they will only resume their duties after some amount from their due salaries is paid to them.

The Sindh government had launched the mega scheme in Thar and handed over the contract to Pak Oasis to install 750 plants in all big and small towns and big villages, but the contract with the private firm expired in June this year. Since then, no other firm has shown interest to take part in the bid and take charge of the existing 635 plants.

The officers of the Public Health Engineering Department even posted advertisements for tenders of the project more than seven times, in a desperate attempt to prevent the complete closure of the plants.

Jawahar Lal, an executive engineer working for the Public Health Engineering Department, said that they have invited tender bids and also informed senior officials for the payment of the workers.

The workers were hired by the private company, which was tasked with installing, maintaining, and running nearly 750 plants when the mega scheme. This included one of the biggest RO plants of Asia in Misri Shah, located on the outskirts of Mithi. Former president Asif Ali Zardari had even inaugurated it.

The credible sources said that the employees of the private firm, before the expiry of their contract, tried to contact the officials of the Sindh government to release the required funds to give salaries to people working at RO plants and fix some faults at the plants. They, however, did not get any response.

People in Misri Shah, Mithi, Chhachhro, Islamkot, Diplo, Kaloi Islamkot, and Chhutto Fakir shrine said that the plants are no longer supplying water to them.

They said that they have no option but to drink the contaminated rainwater stored in the shallow ponds or deep wells. They blamed the public health department for this “mess”. The department failed to look after its own RO plants, the area residents remarked.

A large number of people in Mithi even staged a demonstration at Kashmir Chowk over the water crisis on Tuesday.

Akbar Dars Riaz Rajar, Chetan Meghwar among other area residents shared that their town receives no water from either the RO plant or the water supply scheme constructed in the nearby Fangario area.

They held the officials of Mithi Municipality and PHED responsible and asked the authorities to ensure water supply in their areas.