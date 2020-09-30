Thar teenager who was gang-raped in 2019 dies by suicide

A teenager who was gang-raped in 2019 allegedly died by suicide in Tharparkar on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old was reportedly being blackmailed by the rapists. They were out on bail.

Her body was found in a deep well in Dalan Jo Tarr near Tharparkar’s Chelhar. Her body was retrieved by villagers and shifted to Civil Hospital, Mithi for a post-mortem examination.

Her relatives told the media that she was raped by three men on July 12, 2019. They said the rapists had been blackmailing her.

At the time, the Chelhar police had registered an FIR against Adam Dal, Qaboool Rahimoon and Sawai Mal Meghwar on charges of rape.

The Chelhar police, on the orders of Tharparkar SSP Hassab Sardar Niazi, arrested Adam Dal after the girl’s death. No fresh case had been registered until this story was filed.

The men kidnapped and gang-raped the then 16-year-old girl and filmed the entire ordeal.

Then Tharparkar SSP Abdullah Ahmedyar had addressed a press conference at the time and said that Sawai Meghwar, the prime suspect, had “picked up” the girl from outside her home in the village and took her to his empty house where he and his accomplices gang-raped her.

The Chelhar police station SHO said that the initial medical examination conducted by doctors at Civil Hospital Mithi had confirmed the assault.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.