Man, sons killed after consuming ‘contaminated’ rice in Tando Jam

A man and his two sons died after eating ‘contaminated’ rice at a food stall in Adam Khan village near Hyderabad’s Tando Jam.

The deceased, identified as 60-year-old Foto Khaskheli, Nisar Ahmed Khaskheli, eight, and 18-year-old Ayaz Ahmed, died in Civil Hospital, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Khaskheli’s wife and daughter are in critical condition.

The family of five was first rushed to Civil Hospital, Tando Allahyar and then referred to the Hyderabad hospital.

The doctors said that Khaskheli told him that all of them started vomiting after eating the rice and his two sons fainted.

No case has been registered yet.