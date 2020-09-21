How many suspects extradited from Pakistan to US, asks SC

The Supreme Court wants to know how many suspects have been sent to the United States and United Kingdom from Pakistan.

It was hearing on Monday a case relating to the US’ request for the extradition of a suspect. The suspect, Talha Haroon, was charged in the US in a 2016 plan to bomb New York City.

Haroon is an American national who has been living in Pakistan.

The court asked whether Pakistan had signed any extradition treaties with the US or UK. If there are such treaties, the court has summoned details on how many suspects have been extradited from the UK and US to Pakistan and how many have been extradited from Pakistan to those countries.

The Foreign Office official handling the request has been summoned at the next hearing.