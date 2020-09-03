Swat man risks life to rescue stray dog from flood

A video of the rescue operation went viral

A shopkeeper from Swat’s Bahrain risked his life to rescue a stray dog stuck under the debris of a house that had collapsed during the flash floods that hit the district following heavy rains this week.

A video of the rescue operation was shared by many people on social media. They applauded the man for his bravery.

The northern areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been hit by floods that have caused massive destruction in the province. Swat Valley is one of the areas most affected by the floods where over 100 houses have been completely destroyed and more than 12 people have drowned.

Fields, bridges, and electricity poles were also destroyed by the fast-flowing currents of the water.

On Tuesday, the Daral Lake in Bahrain, flowing down from the mountains flooded due to which the central market of the district was inundated and multiple houses along the river banks were damaged. A mosque located near the river collapsed after which its debris was carried away by the river.

A stranded dog was stuck under the debris of one of the destroyed houses. He was on the brink of drowning when a man came to his rescue as area residents saw the scene unfold.

SAMAA Digital contacted the brave man after his video went viral. The man identified as Afsar Khan owns a garments shop in the central market of Bahrain.

“At Asr time, I left my shop with my friends to pray,” he told SAMAA Digital. “When we reached the bridge near the Daral River, we saw a small vendor cart stuck near the river. Upon going close we saw that the cart was tied with ropes.”

Khan said that he was trying to cut lose the cart from the ropes when one of his friends pointed towards a dog that was stuck under the debris of a house in the middle of the river. The destroyed house was a few steps away from Khan.

“I immediately stepped forward to rescue the dog without thinking about anything else,” he said.

In the video that went viral on social media, it can be seen that the people on the site are calling Khan back but he ignored them and continued his mission. “I wasn't scared because I know how to swim. I knew that even if I slip, I will be able to swim back to the river bank,” he said.

After the rescue mission, Khan released the dog to a safe location and offered his prayers. However, when he got back to his shop he saw a huge crowd of people waiting for him. They called his deed ‘heroic’ and lauded him.

Khan added that he was reluctant to take the spotlight or talk to the media as he had rescued the dog out of empathy and not for publicity.