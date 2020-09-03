Five killed in Swabi roof collapse

Five people were killed in a roof collapse in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi on Thursday.

According to the police, the roof of a house in Musa Banda collapsed because of heavy rain. Three of the victims were children.

Two people were also injured in the accident.

Rescue teams say the victims’ bodies and two injured people were shifted to the Bacha Khan Medical Complex. Doctors say the two people injured are not in critical condition.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is currently experiencing heavy rains and floods. Swat’s Kalam Valley has been receiving heavy rain for the past week and two rivers have overflowed. Agricultural fields are flooded, and infrastructure has been damaged. People had to be evacuated from the area.

At least 16 people have been killed in flash floods in the province.