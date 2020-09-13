Suspect in Lahore motorway rape surrenders to police, denies involvement

A suspect in the Lahore motorway rape case surrendered to the CIA Model Town police on Sunday.

The suspect has denied any involvement in the rape of a mother in front of her children on Wednesday night and said he wasn’t even in the area.

The woman was raped in front of her children by two unidentified men on the motorway. She was driving to Gujranwala when she ran out of fuel near Lahore’s Gujjarpura. The woman was sitting in her vehicle when two men walked towards her car, broke her window, and made her park on the roadside. They then took her and the children to a nearby forest and raped her.

The men fled after the rape, taking with them three ATM cards, 100,000 in cash and jewellery.

The police have collected 53 DNA samples from residents of nearby villages and sent them to the PFA for testing. They said it would take 10 days for the results but the Authority also ran the DNA samples found at the crime scene through its system and got a match.

The match is of a 25-year-old man who raped a mother and daughter in 2013, according to police sources. He is a resident of Bahawalnagar. He is DNA was at three spots at the crime scene– the victim’s clothes, the smashed car window and inside the car itself.

The 36-year-old surrendered after his CNIC card and picture were flashed across multiple television channels.

He arrived at the police station with a relative at 11am on Sunday and surrendered before duty SP Hasnain.

Police sources say that the man has denied being near the crime scene at the time of the rape. The police are now interrogating him and will investigate further.

He has a criminal background and was released from jail two weeks ago.