Supreme Court issues NAB notices on Khursheed Shah’s bail petition

The Supreme Court has issued NAB notices in PPP leader and MNA Khursheed Shah’s bail petition.

Shah and his son Farrukh Shah filed petitions in the top court requesting bail in an assets beyond means case against them.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial is hearing the case.

Justice Bandial adjourned the proceedings for two weeks after issuing the notices. Shah’s lawyer Senator Mian Raza Rabbani asked for the court to set a date for the next hearing this week, but the judge said this wasn’t possible.

Some members of the bench have to be in Quetta next week, he said. He set the next hearing on October 5.

Farrukh’s lawyer, Farooq H Naek, also asked the court for a quick hearing. I am fighting some important cases where I have to be present, said Naek, who also represents Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur.

Shah has been in jail for a year, said Senator Rabbani. The case against him relates to 12 assets and three accounts, he said.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that a Sindh High Court verdict gave nine suspects bail in the case. We have filed appeals against the bail, they need to be heard too, he said. The suspects are Shah’s two wives, son Zeerak Shah and other family members.

The court asked NAB to submit its appeals against the nine suspects’ bails.

On April 30, Shah approached the Supreme Court and filed a petition for his bail in an assets case after the Sindh High Court rejected it. In the petition, he argued that NAB has failed to produce any evidence against him.

Shah was arrested in Islamabad on September 18, 2019. A reference has been filed against him, his two wives, two sons and son-in-law Owais Shah for owning Rs240 million more than their sources of income can justify.