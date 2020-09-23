Wednesday, September 23, 2020  | 4 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Supreme Court issues NAB notices on Khursheed Shah’s bail petition

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Supreme Court issues NAB notices on Khursheed Shah’s bail petition

Photo: Khursheed Ahmed Shah/Facebook

The Supreme Court has issued NAB notices in PPP leader and MNA Khursheed Shah’s bail petition.

Shah and his son Farrukh Shah filed petitions in the top court requesting bail in an assets beyond means case against them.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial is hearing the case.

Justice Bandial adjourned the proceedings for two weeks after issuing the notices. Shah’s lawyer Senator Mian Raza Rabbani asked for the court to set a date for the next hearing this week, but the judge said this wasn’t possible.

Some members of the bench have to be in Quetta next week, he said. He set the next hearing on October 5.

Farrukh’s lawyer, Farooq H Naek, also asked the court for a quick hearing. I am fighting some important cases where I have to be present, said Naek, who also represents Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur.

Shah has been in jail for a year, said Senator Rabbani. The case against him relates to 12 assets and three accounts, he said.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that a Sindh High Court verdict gave nine suspects bail in the case. We have filed appeals against the bail, they need to be heard too, he said. The suspects are Shah’s two wives, son Zeerak Shah and other family members.

The court asked NAB to submit its appeals against the nine suspects’ bails.

On April 30, Shah approached the Supreme Court and filed a petition for his bail in an assets case after the Sindh High Court rejected it. In the petition, he argued that NAB has failed to produce any evidence against him.

Shah was arrested in Islamabad on September 18, 2019. A reference has been filed against him, his two wives, two sons and son-in-law Owais Shah for owning Rs240 million more than their sources of income can justify.

FaceBook WhatsApp
khursheed shah Supreme Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
khursheed shah bail, khursheed shah corruption, ppp mna, supreme court, farooq naek, raza rabbani
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect's ID card blocked
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect’s ID card blocked
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
'COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics'
‘COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics’
Karachi's Qayyumabad residents corner policeman who let hit-and-run driver go
Karachi’s Qayyumabad residents corner policeman who let hit-and-run driver go
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Pakistan to produce affordable rape kits: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan to produce affordable rape kits: Fawad Chaudhry
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.