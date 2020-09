A soldier was martyred in an attack on a Pakistan Army check post in North Waziristan, the ISPR said.

An IED exploded near the check post on Boy Miranshah Road. A soldier, identified as 33-year-old Sajid, was martyred in the attack.

The check post is located near the Afghan border.

A search operation has been initiated in the area.

Seven security personnel, including an officer, were killed in attacks on security forces in the past month.