Sunday, September 6, 2020  | 17 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

Sindh reported zero coronavirus deaths on September 5

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Posted: Sep 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Sindh reported zero COVID-19 deaths on (Saturday) September 5 for the first time since the first virus death in the province.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced the news in a Tweet but reminded the public to keep themselves and their families safe.

The first coronavirus case reported in Sindh was on February 26, one of the first two cases in the country. The first case was of a 22-year-old man who had travelled from Iran to Karachi.

Sindh’s first coronavirus death was reported on March 20. The victim was a 77-year-old male.

Coronavirus cases have been on the decline in Pakistan, puzzling experts.

On September 5, 9,738 samples were sent for testing in Sindh and 230 new cases reported. So far, 1,036,313 tests have been conducted in the province (as of Saturday) and 130,483 positive cases reported.

The death toll is currently at 2,422 with 126,164 recoveries.

The province currently has 1,897 people under treatment and 141 are in critical condition, with 16 on ventilators.

The government has warned people not to take the coronavirus lightly, despite dropping cases, and still practice precautionary measures such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distance.

Coronavirus Sindh
 
MOST READ
