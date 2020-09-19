Sindh didn’t inform us about delaying secondary classes: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood says no one has informed his ministry that secondary schools anywhere in the country are not opening as per schedule.

He said it would be best if Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani were to have taken advice from them.

Schools across Pakistan were supposed to open in phases, universities, colleges and classes VIII, IX, and X on September 15, secondary classes (VI to VIII) on September 23 and lower classes on September 30. But Sindh announced on Friday that it was postponing the secondary classes’ resumption date. Multiple reports came in of students contracting the coronavirus.

Ghani announced the news in a press conference on Friday where he said they would take stock of the situation on September 28 and then decide when to call the other students back.

Mahmood spoke to SAMAA TV onFriday night and said the NCOC decided to reopen schools on September 15 after taking all the provincial education ministers into confidence. He said the timetable they had set was a joint one. For him, the decision to reopen secondary classes hasn’t changed.

He suggested that it might have been better to wait till September 22 to make the decision.