Monday, September 21, 2020  | 2 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sindh court grants Sharjeel Memon’s wife permission to travel abroad

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sindh court grants Sharjeel Memon’s wife permission to travel abroad

Photo: SAMAA Digital

PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon’s wife Sadaf Sharjeel petitioned the Sindh High Court on Monday to have her name removed from the Exit Control List. Her plea was accepted.

She is being investigated in the corruption case against her husband, the former provincial information minister.

Justice KK Agha noted that Sadaf Sharjeel was not a main suspect in the case and had not been indicted. He ordered her name to be taken off the ECL and for her to be allowed to travel abroad from September 22 to October 2.

Sadaf said that she has a business in Dubai. Before getting bail in the case, she was residing in Dubai, she said, which is why she needs to keep travelling abroad. Another reason for her to travel abroad was that her son was studying in the UK, she said.

The NAB prosecutor asked the court to dismiss Sadaf’s plea. Earlier, the court had granted Memon’s entire family bail in the case but ordered their names added to the ECL.

FaceBook WhatsApp
sharjeel inam memon
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sindh court grants Sharjeel Memon's wife permission to travel abroad, sadaf sharjeel, ecl
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
PAF plane crashes near Attock's Pindigheb
PAF plane crashes near Attock’s Pindigheb
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect's ID card blocked
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect’s ID card blocked
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Hyderabad lawyer killed by husband, claims family
Hyderabad lawyer killed by husband, claims family
Lahore motorway rape: Another suspect surrenders, denies involvement
Lahore motorway rape: Another suspect surrenders, denies involvement
Karachi's Qayyumabad residents corner policeman who let hit-and-run driver go
Karachi’s Qayyumabad residents corner policeman who let hit-and-run driver go
Pakistan to produce affordable rape kits: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan to produce affordable rape kits: Fawad Chaudhry
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.