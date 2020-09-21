Sindh court grants Sharjeel Memon’s wife permission to travel abroad

PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon’s wife Sadaf Sharjeel petitioned the Sindh High Court on Monday to have her name removed from the Exit Control List. Her plea was accepted.

She is being investigated in the corruption case against her husband, the former provincial information minister.

Justice KK Agha noted that Sadaf Sharjeel was not a main suspect in the case and had not been indicted. He ordered her name to be taken off the ECL and for her to be allowed to travel abroad from September 22 to October 2.

Sadaf said that she has a business in Dubai. Before getting bail in the case, she was residing in Dubai, she said, which is why she needs to keep travelling abroad. Another reason for her to travel abroad was that her son was studying in the UK, she said.

The NAB prosecutor asked the court to dismiss Sadaf’s plea. Earlier, the court had granted Memon’s entire family bail in the case but ordered their names added to the ECL.