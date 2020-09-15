Tuesday, September 15, 2020  | 26 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sindh residents protest against LBOD cuts

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh residents protest against LBOD cuts

A large number of people, who were affected the most by the floods in Mirpurkhas and Tharparkar, blocked the Mithi-Mirpurkhas road near Naukot while protesting against the cuts in the LBOD.

The LBOD is a 385km long ‘drain’ that was built in the late 1990s with the help of World Bank money to try to tackle water logging and salinity. It is an artificial waterway from Nawabshah down to the sea and is supposed to drain out or carry municipal waste, saline subsoil water, to put it crudely. And while it is difficult to go into the details here, it is important to mention that the LBOD has often been the subject of controversy and politics and has generally acquired a bit of a grim reputation.

The protesters, including Mumtaz Chandio, Mohammad Azim, Imam Bux, Naseeruddin, said that they are getting tired of the frequent cuts that lead to their houses being inundated. On Monday, another cut occurred which caused them a lot of damage.

The fresh cuts in the weak and vulnerable drain forced the remaining people to leave their homes towards the sandy dunes of Thar. They made it clear that the area residents, who had already suffered huge losses after floods destroyed their crops and houses, only want authorities to divert the flow of water towards is natural depressions.

The protesters said that wide cuts developed during heavy downpours in the last 10 days of August had already caused the massive destruction in the areas forcing thousands of people to relocate to safer areas. The villagers continued their demonstration for over three hours.

Despite the repeated attempts, no official could be contacted for the official version on the recent cuts in the LBOD.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist's DNA
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist’s DNA
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
PAF plane crashes near Attock's Pindigheb
PAF plane crashes near Attock’s Pindigheb
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's son offloaded from Dubai flight
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s son offloaded from Dubai flight
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.