Selected PM has failed to solve Pakistan’s problems: Shehbaz

The ‘selected’ PM has failed to solve the problems of Pakistan, said PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif will addressing a press conference in Lahore on Wednesday.

“You made so many promises of developing the nation and bringing the prices down but everyone can see how much progress we have made,” he remarked.

The way things have been running needs to be changed. Otherwise, no one will be able to save Pakistan.

This is the height of injustice. The FIA and IB are active now and innocent people are being ‘harassed’ by the agencies, Shehbaz claimed.

