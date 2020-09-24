Shehbaz says he returned because of coronavirus

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that he returned to Pakistan because of the novel coronavirus.

“I was on one of the last London flights to Pakistan,” he told the Lahore High Court during the hearing of his bail petitions in the money laundering and assets cases on Thursday.

“I didn’t want people to think that I am hiding from the courts. I am here to surrender myself to the authorities,” he added.

Shehbaz said that he has already submitted all his records to the court in the case.

The PML-N will suffer if Shehbaz is arrested in the case, said his lawyer Azam Nazeer. He has been made a target of political revenge, he claimed.

NAB, on the other hand, said that Shehbaz’s assets started increasing after 1997.

In an earlier report, NAB claimed that Shebaz’s total assets were worth Rs2.12 million before he held public office. When the leader became chief minister of Punjab in 1997, these assets increased to Rs35.950 million, it said.

In 2003, for the first time, Shehbaz and his sons presented details of their assets separately that were worth more than Rs40 million. The bureau revealed that in 2009, the former chief minister received huge sums of money from his wife and son’s accounts abroad.

“In 2009, Shehbaz’s assets were more than a billion rupees which surpassed Rs7 billion in 2018, NAB’s report added.

The court adjourned the hearing till Monday.