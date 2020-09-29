Shehbaz Sharif remanded into NAB’s custody till October 13

An accountability court in Lahore remanded Tuesday PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and former Punjab chief minister, into NAB’s custody till October 13.

The court had reserved its judgement earlier in the day. Shehbaz, who was taken into NAB’s custody on September 28, was presented in the court. He took the rostrum and said that baseless allegations have been levelled against him.

He told the court about his performance as former Punjab CM and claimed that he made all his decisions when he was in his senses. “I was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol when I was making decisions,” he said.

Scores of PML-N workers converged outside the court to support the party president. The police took strict security measures and were stationed outside the court.

NAB has accused him of money laundering and owning more assets than his known sources of income. A NAB team arrested from outside the courtroom after the Lahore High Court rejected his bail petition in the case.

Money laundering case

NAB has said that Shehbaz’s assets started increasing after 1997. It claimed that Shebaz’s total assets were worth Rs2.12 million before he held public office. When the leader became chief minister of Punjab in 1997, these assets increased to Rs35.950 million, it said.

In 2003, for the first time, Shehbaz and his sons presented details of their assets separately that were worth more than Rs40 million. The bureau revealed that in 2009, the former chief minister received huge sums of money from his wife and son’s accounts abroad.

“In 2009, Shehbaz’s assets were more than a billion rupees which surpassed Rs7 billion in 2018, NAB’s report added.

Shehbaz was previously arrested on by NAB on October 5, 2018 and was released after the Lahore High Court approved his bail in the Ashiana Iqbal, Saaf Pani Company and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases on February 14, 2019.

Shehbaz being punished for supporting Nawaz: Maryam

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said, in a fiery press conference on Monday. said that Shehbaz was arrested because he remained “loyal” and “committed” to his brother Nawaz Sharif, despite serious efforts to separate them.

“Not only he didn’t leave his brother but remained loyal and committed to him and his cause,” Maryam added.

Shehbaz failed to answer questions about wealth: information minister

Information Minister Shibli Faraz said on Monday that Shehbaz’s bail plea was dismissed because he failed to answer questions about his wealth. The opposition leader could not present any evidence in his support, he said.

Everything seems fine to the PML-N leadership as long as they are in power, according to Faraz.

Shahzad Akbar, PM’s aide on interior, said that Shehbaz and his party lost the legal battle today. The court turned down his bail plea in the light of evidence against him, he said.