Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s son offloaded from Dubai flight

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s son offloaded from Dubai flight

Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, the son of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, was offloaded from a flight to Dubai Saturday morning.

The FIA barred him from flying and took him into custody. The junior Abbasi, who is being investigated by NAB for his involvement in the LNG terminal case, was informed that the accountability bureau has placed him on its Stop List.

He had arrived at the Islamabad airport to take flight EK-613 to Dubai scheduled for 9:30am.

Abbasi, who served as the PM from August 1, 2017 to May 31, 2018after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif , has been accused of awarding the LNG Terminal-1 contract in a non-transparent way. His son, and former finance minister Miftah Ismail are among others who have been named in the case.

The reference was filed on August 6. It is currently being scrutinised and will be sent to an accountability court after it is approved by the registrar’s office.

NAB claimed that from 2013 to 2017, unexplained deposits of Rs1.4 billion and Rs1.2 billion were made to Abbasi and his son’s bank accounts.

Abbasi has claimed that he is being politically victimised by NAB. He hasn’t submitted his formal reply in the case as the reference is still being evaluated.

