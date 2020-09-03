Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s name placed on ECL

The Sindh High Court ordered on Thursday to place the name of former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on the Exit Control List. This means that he will not be able to fly out of Pakistan.

The court also extended his bail in the PSO appointment case.

NAB has been instructed to present evidence to show that losses were caused to the treasury by the reported illegal appointment of former PSO MD Imranul Haq.

“They [NAB officials] are trying to suppress our voices,” said Abbasi while speaking to the media. NAB has turned a blind eye towards its own corrupt employees.

PSO illegal appointment case

On August 5, Abbasi was indicted in the illegal Pakistan State Oil appointments case.

An accountability court in Karachi read out the charges against the PML-N leader. Abbasi has been accused of illegally appointing Sheikh Imranul Haq as the managing director of PSO and Yaqoob Sattar as the deputy managing director (finance) while he was serving as the minister of petroleum and natural resources from June 7, 2013 to July 28, 2017.

According to Haq’s LinkedIn page, he served on the post from 2015 to 2018. NAB has claimed that Haq received a salary of Rs4.95 million every month, while Sattar made Rs2.7 million per month. Their appointments caused a loss of Rs1.38 billion to the national exchequer.

NAB said that Haq had no experience in the field of oil marketing and was appointed on the basis of favouritism. The bureau claims that the appointment violated all the laws and rules set by the Supreme Court for managing directors and chief executive officers of public sector enterprises.

The PML-N leader, however, pleaded not guilty in the case.