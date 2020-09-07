Shaheena Shaheen’s murderer must be punished: CFWIJ

The Coalition For Women In Journalism has demanded that the government swiftly investigate the murder of PTV Bolan journalist Shaheena Shaheen Baloch and punish the culprit.

Shaheena, a TV anchor and editor for Balochi Magazine Razgahar, was killed in Balochistan’s Turbat on September 5. The CFWIJ found that she was shot twice by her husband.

“The Coalition For Women In Journalism is devastated and furious with this killing of a woman journalist in Pakistan. In the last 10 months, this is the second murder we have documented in the country,” read a statement issued by the Coalition.

According to a press release issued by the Turbat police, Amjad Raheem – Shaheena’s maternal uncle – has filed an FIR against her husband Mehrab Ghichki.

“After killing Shaheena at his uncle’s residence in the PTCL Colony, Mehrab drove her in a car and dropped her at the hospital. He then left the car at the scene and fled. This information was shared by district Keech’s superintendent police Najeeb Panjrani within the press release. The police have alerted all the checkpoints across Turbat to apprehend the culprit,” noted the statement.

CFWIJ member Maria Memon, while reporting on this, spoke to the Turbat, SP who said that Shaheena’s husband killed her. The two had attempted a court marriage. While reports suggest it’s a case of honor killing, the police have not confirmed it as such yet, because they are still investigating the murderer’s motive.

The CFWIJ said Shaheena’s culprit must not be spared at any cost. She actively campaigned for gender equality and women empowerment through her work and while the murder is being linked to honor killing, it sets a dangerous precedent for women journalists working in Balochistan, where press freedom and women’s rights continue to be violated on varied occasions.

“This is a case of unprecedented magnitude. A woman journalist has yet again been murdered in Pakistan. The perpetrator is a man in her life. This has happened in a province where security agencies have great hold yet fail to maintain law and order,” said CFWIJ founding director Kiran Nazidh. “The state continues to do nothing about the violations women face in the country. If perpetrators are punished for the violations and murders of women in the country, these violations would stop.”