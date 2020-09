A seven-year-old boy saved his younger sister from being kidnapped in Lahore’s Model Town on Tuesday.

The children, Saddam and Meher-un-Nissa, had gone to get drinking water for their house when a man came and tried to kidnap the girl.

The brave young boy started shouting and screaming, making enough noise to grab the attention of a nearby police officer.

The policeman managed to catch the man and put him in the lockup.

Their father registered an attempted kidnapping case against him.