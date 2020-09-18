Watch: Curses, threats hurled between Senators Mushahidullah, Mian Ateeq

Other senators say they disrespected the House

It started during Senator Mushahidullah's speech on the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Senator Ateeq interrupted with a snide comment, which angered the PML-N leader.

Their fight devolved into curse words being hurled at each other. They also threatened each other.

“Does he think it’s still the MQM’s reign? Will he take bhatta [extortion money] from me?” Senator Mushahidullah asked Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Other senators tried to intervene but to no avail. Leader of the Opposition Senator Zafarul Haq asked Chairman Sanjrani to stop the fight and take steps to prevent such an environment from being created.

Senator Mohammad Saif said they were disrespecting the entire House.

After the fight had calmed slightly, Senator Mushahidullah began saying, "“Zindagi kya hai, aik panga hai [what is life but a quarrel]" but was interrupted once again by Senator Ateeq who said "you like to take pangas".

Senator Mushahidullah then rephrased what he was saying to: "Okay, Ateeq Sheikh kya hai? Aik panga hai. Iss say toh marjana hee changa hai [What is Ateeq Sheikh? He's a quarrel. It's better to die]."

They then grew even more abusive, with most of their conversation censored. Some of the more colourful threats included "I'll hang you upside down" and "I'll set you on fire".

The two also quarreled in the Senate two days earlier.