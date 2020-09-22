Sanghar man murders wife for ‘refusing to collect firewood’

A man, identified as Mevo Bheel, has been arrested on charges of attacking and murdering his wife with an axe in Habibullah Manrio village near Jam Nawaz Ali town in Sanghar district.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Tulsi Bheel.

The police said that the man attacked the woman after she refused to collect firewood from the jungle. She died on the spot.

The body has been shifted to a hospital for postmortem examination.

The police have seized the murder weapon too. A case has yet to be registered.